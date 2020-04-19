Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $410.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a hold rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $351.70.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $362.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.28 and a 200 day moving average of $295.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

