DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Cut to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DNHBY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DNB ASA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB ASA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

DNHBY stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.46. DNB ASA/S has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DNB ASA/S will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is an increase from DNB ASA/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.17%. DNB ASA/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

