Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Investec cut shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $137.33 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Diageo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 372,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

