Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €13.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.25 ($14.24).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €8.34 ($9.70) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €7.81 ($9.08) and a 1 year high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.19. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 3.27.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

