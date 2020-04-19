Deutsche Bank Trims Ball (NYSE:BLL) Target Price to $78.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ball from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $70.20. 1,531,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

