Deutsche Bank Boosts Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $32.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CBT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

CBT traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 406,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,620. Cabot has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

