Deutsche Bank Boosts Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $32.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CBT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.
CBT traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 406,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,620. Cabot has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.
Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.