Dether (DTH) Market Cap Reaches $78,285.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Dether token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a total market cap of $78,285.00 and $8.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dether

DTH is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

