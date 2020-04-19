Dent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $205,358.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Dent has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $205,358.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, OKEx, Fatbtc and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02759920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00050407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,463,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Allbit, Coinrail, Bitbns, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, WazirX, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Liquid, Binance, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

