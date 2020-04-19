Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 10,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,110,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 97,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

