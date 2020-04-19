Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60,782 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 97,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 10,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,110,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

