Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Sells $51,754.68 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $51,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,108 shares in the company, valued at $51,754.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Douglas Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after buying an additional 1,562,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 217,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

