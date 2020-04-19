Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Daxor Corporation is a medical device manufacturing corporation with additional biotech services. “

Get Daxor alerts:

DXR opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daxor stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.27% of Daxor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daxor (DXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.