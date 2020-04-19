Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Daxor Corporation is a medical device manufacturing corporation with additional biotech services. “
DXR opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
Daxor Company Profile
Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.
