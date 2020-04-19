Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $779,200.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $779,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DDOG opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.33. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $11,685,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $21,886,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

