Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Update

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 5,433,900 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after acquiring an additional 366,909 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.35. 4,036,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.52.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

