DA Davidson Boosts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $26.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAC. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.28. 92,710,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

