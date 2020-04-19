D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
DHI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.72.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54.
In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after buying an additional 1,721,288 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after buying an additional 1,611,943 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after buying an additional 823,007 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About D. R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
