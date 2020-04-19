D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after buying an additional 1,721,288 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after buying an additional 1,611,943 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after buying an additional 823,007 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

