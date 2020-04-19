CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Cut to $31.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBE. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.55. 928,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,507. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

