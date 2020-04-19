CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. 6,826,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,484. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,049,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

