Cryptopay Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $140.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.04433325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00066783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009663 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,365,341 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

