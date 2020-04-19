Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $83.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Shares of CCK traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. Crown has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

