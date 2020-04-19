Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

