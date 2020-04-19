Critical Review: SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) versus Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SB Financial Group pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SB Financial Group and Univest Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.01%. Given Univest Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SB Financial Group and Univest Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $62.42 million 1.72 $11.97 million $1.62 8.48 Univest Financial $279.52 million 1.65 $65.72 million $2.26 6.97

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 19.18% 10.38% 1.24% Univest Financial 23.51% 10.10% 1.27%

Summary

Univest Financial beats SB Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. It operates 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca Counties, Ohio, as well as Kosciusko and Steuben County, Indiana and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 4.6 million USD. The company has generated a net income of 44,094 USD in December 31, 2017. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is based in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

