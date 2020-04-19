Credit Suisse Group Lowers Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sappi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sappi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPPJY opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

