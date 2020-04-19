Credit Suisse Group Lowers EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $9.57 on Thursday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

