Credit Suisse Group Lowers EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $9.57 on Thursday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

