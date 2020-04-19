Credit Suisse Group Cuts Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.36)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,085 ($27.43).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,564.50 ($20.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,499.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,744.89. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,562.50 ($33.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Jon Stanton purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,975 ($36,799.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

