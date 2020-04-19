Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective (down previously from GBX 225 ($2.96)) on shares of Costain Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group stock opened at GBX 90.90 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 million and a P/E ratio of -33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Costain Group has a one year low of GBX 24.10 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 351 ($4.62).

Costain Group (LON:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costain Group will post 3636.9999224 earnings per share for the current year.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.