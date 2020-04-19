Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

CTVA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,696,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Corteva by 21.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

