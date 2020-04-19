Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Update

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 591,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.42). Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Marathon Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 465,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAAP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

