Contrasting Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) & Blue Calypso (NASDAQ:BCYP)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Calypso has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perdoceo Education and Blue Calypso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Blue Calypso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 11.15% 25.48% 17.74% Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Blue Calypso’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 1.28 $69.98 million $1.37 8.53 Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Calypso.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Blue Calypso on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Blue Calypso

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.