Content Value Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.37 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.02779609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00227160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

