Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 17.01, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). Analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $299,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,096 shares in the company, valued at $493,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $1,206,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,628 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.