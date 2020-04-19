Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives $46.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ CNST traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.88. 285,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 17.01, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). Analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $299,506.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,096 shares in the company, valued at $493,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $43,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,746 shares of company stock worth $1,042,628 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

