Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Tops $9.59 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $322,058.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Constellation has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.29 or 0.04465063 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014071 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,234,385,784 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

