Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

CEIX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Consol Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.17.

Consol Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. 432,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. Consol Energy has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

