ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 13,158,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,531,964. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $63,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,360 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.