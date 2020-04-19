Comparing SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) & Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPECTRIS PLC/ADR and Air China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPECTRIS PLC/ADR $2.08 billion 1.39 $298.92 million $1.07 11.68 Air China $33.09 billion 0.29 $1.56 billion $2.28 5.76

Air China has higher revenue and earnings than SPECTRIS PLC/ADR. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPECTRIS PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air China pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares SPECTRIS PLC/ADR and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPECTRIS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Air China 3.85% 6.25% 2.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SPECTRIS PLC/ADR and Air China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPECTRIS PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Air China 2 1 2 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air China beats SPECTRIS PLC/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPECTRIS PLC/ADR

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process. It serves metal, minerals and mining, pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and semiconductor industries; and academic research institutes. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, as well as software and services for product design optimization, manufacturing control, microseismic monitoring, and environmental noise monitoring. It serves automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy industries, as well as academic research institutes. The In-line Instrumentation segment offers process analytical measurement, asset monitoring, and online controls, as well as associated consumables and services for primary processing and converting industries. It serves process, pulp, paper, tissue, energy, utilities, and Web and converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions that measure, monitor, control, inform, and connect during the production process. It serves manufacturing, process, energy, electronics, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. The Airline Operations segment offers air passenger and air cargo services. The Other Operations segment provides aircraft engineering, air catering, airport ground handling, and other airline-related services. The company is also involved in import and export trading activities; and the provision of cabin, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 655 aircraft. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Company.

