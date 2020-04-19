Comparing First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) & Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Community and Level One Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $54.37 million 1.90 $10.97 million $1.45 9.57 Level One Bancorp $84.66 million 1.55 $16.11 million $2.11 8.02

Level One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Level One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Community and Level One Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 0 0 2.00 Level One Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Community currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.69%. Level One Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.53%. Given Level One Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than First Community.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Community pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Level One Bancorp pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Level One Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Community is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Level One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 20.18% 9.28% 0.97% Level One Bancorp 19.03% 10.07% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of First Community shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Community has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level One Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Level One Bancorp beats First Community on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 20 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operate through 14 offices, including 12 full-service banking centers located in southeastern Michigan; and a mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Level One Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

