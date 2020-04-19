Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Head to Head Survey

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community First Bancshares and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community First Bancshares 1.14% 0.24% 0.06% Sound Financial Bancorp 17.30% 8.87% 0.95%

Risk and Volatility

Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Sound Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community First Bancshares $16.64 million 3.07 $350,000.00 N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp $38.61 million 1.47 $6.68 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Community First Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory. It operates through main office in Seattle; seven branch offices, of which four are located in the Seattle Metropolitan Statistical area, two are located in Clallam County, and one is located in Jefferson County; and two loan production offices, including one located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and one located in Sequim. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

