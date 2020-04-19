Columbus Energy Resources’ (CERP) Buy Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON CERP opened at GBX 1.31 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. Columbus Energy Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.84.

In other Columbus Energy Resources news, insider Leo Koot acquired 12,437,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £373,137.90 ($490,841.75).

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

