Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,008,090.00 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,026,836.38.

COLM opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,242,000 after purchasing an additional 290,010 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 370,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 568,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 508,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,939,000 after buying an additional 131,945 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 499,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after buying an additional 101,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

