COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

CCLAY stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.