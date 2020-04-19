COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

