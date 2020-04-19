Clovis Oncology’s (CLVS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLVS. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

CLVS opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $93,808. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,056,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,712,000 after purchasing an additional 335,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

