Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Up 6.8% in March

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 9,240,900 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.50. 2,442,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.