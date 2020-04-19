Clipper Coin (CCC) Hits Market Cap of $5.27 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $8.81 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.29 or 0.04465063 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014071 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

CCC is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

