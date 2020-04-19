Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLF. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

