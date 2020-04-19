Citizens & Northern Co. (CZNC) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on May 8th

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a dividend on Friday, April 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CZNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

