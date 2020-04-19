Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a $250.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lendingtree from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $198.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.09. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth about $3,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,848,000 after buying an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

