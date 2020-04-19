Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $59.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.66.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.45. 41,222,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,929,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.