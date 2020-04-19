Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.66.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 41,222,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,929,996. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.